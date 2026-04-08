GEORGIA:
Clay Fuller (R) defeats Shawn Harris (D) in Georgia's 14th Congressional District special election – DDHQ projects
🟥 GOP HOLD — Seat remains Republican after Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation.
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District profile
(R) 2024: MTG +29
(R) 2024: Trump +37 pic.twitter.com/ESaWAaWbC1
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 8, 2026
What a terrible night for Marjorie. She gets to watch Clay Fuller win the special election to fill the seat she abandoned, and the nuclear war she was predicting doesn’t materialize.
— Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) April 7, 2026