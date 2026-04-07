IT OCCURS TO ME: I should explain why today’s shift ends with the 4 am post.

I’m okay. it’s just I’m doing a series of shots to dis-sensitize from allergies, among them household dust, cats, feathers and polen (and others. so many others) and today it kicked me into a very bad reaction, which led to my being given a lot of antihistamine which is making me profoundly sleepy. I was hoping to hold on till I did the whole thing, but I can’t. I’m going to bed.