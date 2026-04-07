UM… DO WE EVEN KNOW? OpenAI is being run like a wartime industrial project. $121 billion of compute burn before real profit means the objective is not clean business economics. The objective is dominance. Own the best models. Own the best developer habits. Own the enterprise workflows. Own the user dependence. Own the default intelligence layer people build on. Profit can come later once the dependency is locked in.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.