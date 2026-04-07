April 7, 2026

IRAN BLINKS: Mullah’s: Let’s make a deal! “Jesse Watters reporting that China begged Iran to take the deal because it was cratering their already shaky economy.”

UPDATE: You’ll never guess what happened next.

Word is that one of the targets struck today was a collection of airplanes the mullahs had set up for fleeing the country. That may have had something to do with this.

Posted at 9:05 pm by Glenn Reynolds