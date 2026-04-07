IRAN BLINKS: Mullah’s: Let’s make a deal! “Jesse Watters reporting that China begged Iran to take the deal because it was cratering their already shaky economy.”

UPDATE: You’ll never guess what happened next.

You literally thought he was going to commit genocide this morning… …and now you're mad he didn't Cannot make this up, Leftists are seriously the stupidest humans on the face of the earth Did you spend 20 years cheering the Iraq War? Take a seat, Bill. pic.twitter.com/oALvWZLzQO — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 8, 2026

Other than losing their entire navy, air force, a few strata of political leadership, top military minds, over 1,000 senior IRGC and Basij commanders, air defense and radar sites, numerous scientists, ballistic missile stockpiles and most launchers, drone and missile factories,… — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 8, 2026

One of the main symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome is that Trump is anything you want him to be at any time. In the morning he’s a genocidal lunatic, by the evening he’s a cowardly pussy. Sadly, there is no cure… https://t.co/nNb60wNeaa — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 8, 2026

Earlier today Ro Khanna was claiming that Trump is a genocidal maniac akin to Hitler. Now he is claiming that Trump is a cheese eating surrender monkey akin to France. How do Democrats reconcile such irreconcilable thoughts inside their heads? There are only two possible… https://t.co/trwhpU8Dro — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 8, 2026

Word is that one of the targets struck today was a collection of airplanes the mullahs had set up for fleeing the country. That may have had something to do with this.