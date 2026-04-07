OLD AIRCRAFT, NEW MISSION: The A-10 “Sea-Hog:” Why the A-10 Warthog’s new maritime role could extend the life of a great aircraft — and give America badly needed littoral strike power at exactly the right moment. “That is exactly the sort of work for which A-10s are unusually, perhaps uniquely, well suited. They are being used where their strengths matter most: over cluttered littoral waters, against small, fast, exposed, hard-to-sort targets in an environment where persistence and discrimination matter more than glamour.”