FEMINISM MEETS THE DRAFT: The Gender War Goes Out the Window When Real War Comes Through the Door.

“Men still don’t do enough housework!” The headlines shout it every few months like clockwork. Another viral study, another think piece, another round of finger-wagging at husbands who supposedly leave too many socks on the floor. I’m sorry, but it’s getting harder and harder for me to muster outrage over laundry when things like the Selective Service System is still at play, registering only men for a potential draft.

We live in a culture that demands “gender equality now!”—but only in the arenas where it benefits women. The moment real danger knocks, the script flips. Suddenly, biology, history, and cold necessity remind us that men and women are not interchangeable. And nowhere is that truth starker than when war arrives.

Look at Ukraine in 2022. A nation that had been marching toward progressive gender policies slammed the brakes the second Russian tanks rolled in. Every man aged 18 to 60 was barred from leaving the country. Wives, mothers, and daughters could flee to safety across the border; fathers, sons, and husbands had to stay behind to fight, die, or wait for the call-up. I tweeted that day in raw frustration: “I never want to hear anyone complaining about ‘manspreading’ ever again!” The replies were predictable—some cheered, some seethed—but the point landed. When the gender war meets real war, the gender war loses.

It isn’t ancient history. Right now, as tensions simmer across Europe and beyond, countries are quietly dusting off the same male-only expectations. Germany recently passed a sweeping Military Service Modernization Act. Starting in 2026, every young man born in 2008 or later must complete a mandatory questionnaire and medical screening for the Bundeswehr. Women may volunteer; men must register. Men aged 17 to 45 now need Bundeswehr approval for any trip abroad longer than three months. It’s not full conscription—yet—but the framework is there, and the message is unmistakable: when the homeland needs bodies on the front line, it looks to its sons first.