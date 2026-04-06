April 7, 2026

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN POINTING OUT H1B ABUSE FOR YEARS:

Including me. “One of the most appealing targets would be the tech industry’s wage-suppressing hiring habits. Not only have tech giants like Apple and Google engaged in what a federal court called an “overarching conspiracy” to prevent wage competition, but Silicon Valley firms also abuse H-1B visas to bring in immigrant competition at lower wages, a practice that’s now spreading to other industries.”

I wrote this over a decade ago.

Posted at 7:30 am by Glenn Reynolds