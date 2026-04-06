THEY’RE LIKE AN ABUSIVE SPOUSE:
The biggest problem the Democrats have is their inability to love America when they are not in charge of it. https://t.co/nxiNtZG9Bh
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 6, 2026
THEY’RE LIKE AN ABUSIVE SPOUSE:
The biggest problem the Democrats have is their inability to love America when they are not in charge of it. https://t.co/nxiNtZG9Bh
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 6, 2026
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