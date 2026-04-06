TO BE FAIR THEY’RE IN THE PROCESS OF AIRBRUSHING BIDEN OUT OF HISTORY:
Gee, was anyone else president in the interim? https://t.co/mlX6t1dpfz
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 6, 2026
TO BE FAIR THEY’RE IN THE PROCESS OF AIRBRUSHING BIDEN OUT OF HISTORY:
Gee, was anyone else president in the interim? https://t.co/mlX6t1dpfz
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 6, 2026
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