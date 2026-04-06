TEARING DOWN IS EASIER THAN BUILDING. IT’S ALSO EVIL: One of the stranger (and sadder) part of these latter days of the culture wars is the long-standing desire by some to tear down and trash Western Civilization. While none of those same people would admit that they desire barbarism instead, the problem is without commitment to maintaining a civilization’s guardrails, social entropy takes over and “things fall apart.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.