April 5, 2026

JEALOUS LOSERS GONNA BE JEALOUS LOSERS:

And read this, from Australia:

Excerpt:

Somehow, we have landed the deal of a lifetime with the USA that says, “when the baddies come, you’ll save us ok?” Because we can’t save ourselves.

And we live in peace. But we keep gnawing away at freedoms, keep enabling China, and get flabby and disinterested about our military because Uncle Sam’s got it.

And, let’s be honest, Americans are widely looked down on. To add insult to injury, we don’t think that highly of our protectors.

So, the USA is finally saying “enough.” I am here, I can tell you what the vibe is, and that’s it. Trump is doing what people want in this regard. They’re over it.

And we come across all shocked and hard done by. We behave like people with no self-insight at all.

Yes, the global alliance system is all over the place now. From America’s perspective, it’s about time.

And I must say, though I be a proud Australian, I am forced to agree. Something has to change.

Indeed.

UPDATE:

A high risk tolerance coupled with tremendous ability to execute that makes the risks, though not zero, lower than adversaries calculate.

Posted at 9:29 am by Glenn Reynolds