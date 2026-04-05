JEALOUS LOSERS GONNA BE JEALOUS LOSERS:

A couple of folks have sent this along. As I was saying. https://t.co/nwDd20DmrH — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 5, 2026

I’m noticing a lot of foreigners who seem to not understand why we’d risk hundreds of lives, spend millions of dollars, and sacrifice several aircraft to rescue one guy. And the reason they don’t understand is also the reason people can’t be made American by a piece of paper. https://t.co/mmRtDKQB56 — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) April 5, 2026

The phrase that comes to mind is, "America, Fuck Yeah." https://t.co/auhsJ6qrTX — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 5, 2026

And read this, from Australia:

From Martin Iles, reposted: Having lived in the USA for nearly two years, I've realised something. The USA and the remainder of the Western world are no longer aligned. We all laugh and mock when the Americans say, "Freedom!" because we truly think we're as free as they are.… — Tom Kratman (@TKratman) April 5, 2026

Excerpt:

Somehow, we have landed the deal of a lifetime with the USA that says, “when the baddies come, you’ll save us ok?” Because we can’t save ourselves. And we live in peace. But we keep gnawing away at freedoms, keep enabling China, and get flabby and disinterested about our military because Uncle Sam’s got it. And, let’s be honest, Americans are widely looked down on. To add insult to injury, we don’t think that highly of our protectors. So, the USA is finally saying “enough.” I am here, I can tell you what the vibe is, and that’s it. Trump is doing what people want in this regard. They’re over it. And we come across all shocked and hard done by. We behave like people with no self-insight at all. Yes, the global alliance system is all over the place now. From America’s perspective, it’s about time. And I must say, though I be a proud Australian, I am forced to agree. Something has to change.

Indeed.

UPDATE:

America, please don’t listen to the new narrative that we wasted so much equipment to save one life. There’s a reason recruiting is through the roof. And it’s because we don’t leave your sons and daughters behind enemy lines because it’s financially convenient. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) April 5, 2026

Im beginning to understand, why Americans feel the way they do about us. Incomprehensibly difficult operation to save the finest America has to offer. And all morons can scream about is “what about the money?” while incessantly lying. https://t.co/81dTk5T7IA — Kama (@Kama_Kamilia) April 5, 2026

Trump orders two transport planes blown up so Iranians don’t steal and reverse-engineer our technology after a wildly successful rescue mission of two American pilots deep inside Iranian territory. Biden leaves behind $85 billion in military equipment to the Taliban and over 100… — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) April 5, 2026

Everyone cried about the press losing their normal ability to freely roam the pentagon soliciting leaks, but notice how the military just pulled off an incredible top secret rescue operation without any Bolshevik subversion gumming things up — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) April 5, 2026

OK. To recap. In the last 24 hours: 1) American military set up a base within enemy territory to rescue a downed flier, defying the ill-wishes of countless lefty douchebags plus fulfilling the shahadat jones of untold IRCG and Basij. 2) Americans reclaimed their indigenous… — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 5, 2026

How long before the theory emerges that the US deliberately ordered the F-15 crew to bail out over Iran so they could rescue them dramatically.https://t.co/mgyqA6dvk1 — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) April 5, 2026

Between January’s Maduro extradition and today’s F-15 WSO rescue, President Trump is demonstrating an exceptionally high risk tolerance for military operations in his second term. Not a great time to be an adversary of the US! https://t.co/h3FUn1BJLa — Peter Meijer (@PeterMeijer) April 5, 2026

A high risk tolerance coupled with tremendous ability to execute that makes the risks, though not zero, lower than adversaries calculate.