I SEE A HALLMARK MOVIE IN THE MAKING:
Find a Statue of Liberty cosplayer who looks at you like this one looks at that cop.
Cuff her. pic.twitter.com/uxpGNYFO9N
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 31, 2026
I SEE A HALLMARK MOVIE IN THE MAKING:
Find a Statue of Liberty cosplayer who looks at you like this one looks at that cop.
Cuff her. pic.twitter.com/uxpGNYFO9N
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 31, 2026
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