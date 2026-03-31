#JOURNALISM:
imagine not knowing what "heavy water is" and reading the term "heavy water production plant" then being stupid enough to deduce that it's drinking water
— n (@Panegyrick) March 30, 2026
#JOURNALISM:
imagine not knowing what "heavy water is" and reading the term "heavy water production plant" then being stupid enough to deduce that it's drinking water
— n (@Panegyrick) March 30, 2026
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