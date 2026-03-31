WE CAN’T REBUILD COUNTRIES: The collapse of the Afghan National Army in 2021 was inevitable.
Some cultures are not fixable. And we can’t go around opening up canned sun on everyone.
WE CAN’T REBUILD COUNTRIES: The collapse of the Afghan National Army in 2021 was inevitable.
Some cultures are not fixable. And we can’t go around opening up canned sun on everyone.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.