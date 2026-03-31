THOSE IDEAS DEPEND ON GOVERNMENT, SO YOU’RE MAKING OTHER PEOPLE PAY FOR THEM: Motherhood Is Not Rational. And some ideas to improve it.

While I understand society needs kids… can we just facilitate allowing as many people as possible to work from home? Because that’s how I managed to be a working stay-at-home mom. And how my mother managed it. And my grandmother managed. And now tech allows us to have a whole lot of women (though of course, not all) work from home, if middle-management will only allow it.