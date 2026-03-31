IT DOES MAKE THEM SEEM LESS RELEVANT:
There has never, in recorded history, been a war wherein one side lost its entire chain of command—including its supreme political and religious leader—on the first day of fighting. In response to this, the entire foreign policy establishment has suffered a psychotic break. https://t.co/XchVxKRI3O
— Stranger Ranger (@couragemerry) March 30, 2026
Related:
BREAKING: A new Harvard/Harris poll reveals that a majority of Americans support the Trump Administration’s Operation Epic Fury. pic.twitter.com/BzyTEqOZjB
— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 30, 2026
UPDATE: Gallup Poll: Americans Largely Unbothered by Gas Spike from Iran War.