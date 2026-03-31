IT DOES MAKE THEM SEEM LESS RELEVANT:

There has never, in recorded history, been a war wherein one side lost its entire chain of command—including its supreme political and religious leader—on the first day of fighting. In response to this, the entire foreign policy establishment has suffered a psychotic break. https://t.co/XchVxKRI3O

— Stranger Ranger (@couragemerry) March 30, 2026