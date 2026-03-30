SEEMS PLAUSIBLE:
I heard that Swalwell is mentioned in the Swalwell files https://t.co/p1UgP1i8Hr
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 31, 2026
SEEMS PLAUSIBLE:
I heard that Swalwell is mentioned in the Swalwell files https://t.co/p1UgP1i8Hr
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 31, 2026
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