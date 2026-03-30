NORTHERN BARBARIAN ON X ISN’T READY TO DROP THE PSEUDONYM YET, but he’s an old time warblogger and old-style journalist. Worth following if you’re on X.

Hey, that sounds like BLM over here. https://t.co/IctfYjMu73

Oh to be on the plane every time the pilot announces, "This is your captain. We're about to land at…" https://t.co/WI8TjWa3HL

All good fun watching Canadians bow and scrape before Islamists, until the erstwhile Dominion morphs into the Islamic Republic of Canada, and we have to go invade them or something.

I mean, someone's gonna have to rescue those bickering transfolk from the rooftop treatment.… https://t.co/Rrk7g2ODzZ

— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 30, 2026