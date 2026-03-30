SAME:
I support victory over the Iranian mullahs.
This puts me at odds with communists, jihadists, Democrats, libertarians, griftomatics, podcastards, and other loathsome creatures.
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 30, 2026
SAME:
I support victory over the Iranian mullahs.
This puts me at odds with communists, jihadists, Democrats, libertarians, griftomatics, podcastards, and other loathsome creatures.
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 30, 2026
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