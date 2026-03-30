LITERALLY. THE LITERAL STATUE OF LIBERTY.
“Then they came for the theater kids, and I said ‘make sure you get all the theater kids’” https://t.co/r4E5ylnmvm
— 𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬 (Golden Age Arc) (@myth_pilot) March 30, 2026
LITERALLY. THE LITERAL STATUE OF LIBERTY.
“Then they came for the theater kids, and I said ‘make sure you get all the theater kids’” https://t.co/r4E5ylnmvm
— 𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬 (Golden Age Arc) (@myth_pilot) March 30, 2026
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