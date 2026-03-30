BETTER PUT SOME ALOE ON THAT BURN, STEPHEN:
I recommend Larry Correia novels.
At least I know how to write an ending. :) https://t.co/lFRPtA971l
— Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) March 30, 2026
BETTER PUT SOME ALOE ON THAT BURN, STEPHEN:
I recommend Larry Correia novels.
At least I know how to write an ending. :) https://t.co/lFRPtA971l
— Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) March 30, 2026
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