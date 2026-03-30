THE JESUS DISCOVERIES: Dr. Jeremiah Johnston’s handy new book describes the 10 most significant archeological discoveries of recent decades that “bring us face-to-face with Jesus.” Among the top 10 are selections from the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Palantine Graffito and the Pontius Pilate Affirmations. Lots of obscure facts and challenging analysis here that is perfect for an Easter week read.
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