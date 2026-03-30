CDR SALAMANDER: Base Defense: How Many More Warnings? Ignoring the known knowns. “The Army, especially during GWOT, didn’t just underfund air defense in general and treat it as a secondary career field—it never even considered what was needed to defend bases. The USAF? No better…and they relied on the Army for air defense. It was only 18 months or so ago they started to experiment with base defense.”
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