DON’T CONFUSE YOUR BAGS: American Kabuki Security Theatre.
This is why I have travel bags and travel jackets, if I’m going to fly. (Which I do as little as possible.)
DON’T CONFUSE YOUR BAGS: American Kabuki Security Theatre.
This is why I have travel bags and travel jackets, if I’m going to fly. (Which I do as little as possible.)
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