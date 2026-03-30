I’M TRAUMATIZED BY PRAMILA JAYAPAL: Dem Rep Calls for Reparations for Illegal Aliens ‘Traumatized’ By ICE.
Every time she opens her mouth my brain cells try to escape out my ears.
I’M TRAUMATIZED BY PRAMILA JAYAPAL: Dem Rep Calls for Reparations for Illegal Aliens ‘Traumatized’ By ICE.
Every time she opens her mouth my brain cells try to escape out my ears.
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