WOULD BE FUN! Radar Readings Suggest Possibility of a Second Sphinx — Archaeologists Remain Doubtful.
Meanwhile, an exciting find of Old Kingdom tombs has been reported in southern Egypt.
WOULD BE FUN! Radar Readings Suggest Possibility of a Second Sphinx — Archaeologists Remain Doubtful.
Meanwhile, an exciting find of Old Kingdom tombs has been reported in southern Egypt.
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