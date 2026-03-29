NOT TIRED OF WINNING, BUT MAYBE A BIT TIRED OF SO MUCH COMIC RELIEF FROM THE LEFT:
NEW: Far-left Canadians start arguing over "Equity Cards" at the 2026 NDP Leadership Convention.
Woman 1: I was standing here with my gender equity card before you called on the previous speaker. That's my point of privilege…
Woman 2: I want everyone to be mindful that these… pic.twitter.com/EjtILgOPJd
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 29, 2026
Related:
Clown World just hit Trader Joe’s and it’s even more pathetic than it sounds.
This gender-confused white leftist with the nose ring sits in the parking lot whining that he can’t go inside because there are “too many white people” and he feels out of place.
Bro… have you looked… pic.twitter.com/IH9EXavn41
— LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) March 29, 2026