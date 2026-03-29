NOT TIRED OF WINNING, BUT MAYBE A BIT TIRED OF SO MUCH COMIC RELIEF FROM THE LEFT:

NEW: Far-left Canadians start arguing over "Equity Cards" at the 2026 NDP Leadership Convention.

Woman 1: I was standing here with my gender equity card before you called on the previous speaker. That's my point of privilege…

Woman 2: I want everyone to be mindful that these… pic.twitter.com/EjtILgOPJd

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 29, 2026