WE’RE LEARNING WHO OUR FRIENDS ARE AND IT’S NOT ALWAYS WHO WE USED TO THINK:
You know all the debate, handwringing, disparagement re American exceptionalism? Yeah well… https://t.co/gqiar1i6Li
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 30, 2026
WE’RE LEARNING WHO OUR FRIENDS ARE AND IT’S NOT ALWAYS WHO WE USED TO THINK:
You know all the debate, handwringing, disparagement re American exceptionalism? Yeah well… https://t.co/gqiar1i6Li
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 30, 2026
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