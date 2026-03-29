DIVERSITY PROBLEM: University of Miami faculty donate over $413K, with Democrats receiving nearly 87%.
The half+ of the electorate who voted Republican needs a reason to support an industry that is entirely politically opposed.
DIVERSITY PROBLEM: University of Miami faculty donate over $413K, with Democrats receiving nearly 87%.
The half+ of the electorate who voted Republican needs a reason to support an industry that is entirely politically opposed.
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