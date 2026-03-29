I DON’T BELIEVE THIS IS THEOLOGICALLY SOUND:
John Sobieski could not be reached for comment. https://t.co/4aAFkqttcC
— The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) March 29, 2026
I DON’T BELIEVE THIS IS THEOLOGICALLY SOUND:
John Sobieski could not be reached for comment. https://t.co/4aAFkqttcC
— The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) March 29, 2026
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