OBVIOUS TO ME FOR A WHILE: The reason the Iranian govt is releasing propaganda videos (in English) is because they know the only way they can possibly survive this war is by convincing the American public to apply enough pressure on Trump that he stops it. This should be obvious, but people are dumb.
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