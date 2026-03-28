WHY DID THEY KEEP IT SO QUIET? NASA Astronaut Describes Mystery Illness That Forced Emergency Space Evacuation. “Astronaut Mike Fincke, who has been to space four times, told the Associated Press that he was struck with the illness while eating dinner. He briefly lost the ability to speak.”
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