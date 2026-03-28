DID YOU KNOW: That China and Russia are rearming Iran, even as the bombs and missiles from the U.s. and Israel are on a week-long pause implemented by President Donald Trump in the hope of a successful deal being negotiated? Richard Pollock has the details and much more that hasn’t been reported in the MSM.
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