“EVERYONE KNOWS THIS.” Ilhan Omar married her brother. “In February 2009, the future Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar married a man named Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. It was her first legal marriage. The marriage ceremony was conducted by a Christian ministesr. There is no dispute about these facts, which are recounted by the Post. All available evidence points to Elmi being Omar’s biological brother. No evidence points away from this fact.”