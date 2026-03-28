WE WHO ARE ABOUT TO FLY, SALUTE YOU: Artemis 2 astronauts arrive at Kennedy Space Center ahead of NASA’s historic launch around the moon. I wish them good luck, and Godspeed.
Flashback: NASA’s Artemis moon mission is flirting with disaster.
WE WHO ARE ABOUT TO FLY, SALUTE YOU: Artemis 2 astronauts arrive at Kennedy Space Center ahead of NASA’s historic launch around the moon. I wish them good luck, and Godspeed.
Flashback: NASA’s Artemis moon mission is flirting with disaster.
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