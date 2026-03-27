SO I GUESS THIS MEANS GRAHAM PLATNER ISN’T JUST A NAZI AND A COMMUNIST, BUT “PRO-RAPE.” “Holy f—, how about people just take some responsibility for themselves and not get so f—ed up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to?”

In posts first reported by The Washington Post, Platner responded to a Reddit commenter who wrote, “There’s always that story about the girl who gets raped because she drank too much and somebody took advantage of that.” Platner responded, “Holy f—, how about people just take some responsibility for themselves and not get so f—ed up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to? Men and women, you make a choice to consume enough of a substance to lose your self control. So if you don’t want to be in a compromising situation, act like an adult for f—s sake.”

Everyone knows that only men are responsible for what happens when they are drunk. What’s funny is that Platner’s position would have been seen as common sense by everyone a few decades ago.