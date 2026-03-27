#WINNING: Senate approves deal to end DHS shutdown without Democratic immigration demands. “The last-ditch deal does not include any of the demands Democrats have placed on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — including that agents be barred from wearing masks and operate under tougher warrant requirements to detain illegal migrants. The bill does not provide funding for ICE or Border Patrol, but those subagencies already received billions of dollars under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law by President Trump this past July and immigration enforcement has gone on uninterrupted by the shutdown.”