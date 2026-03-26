NUKE THE FILIBUSTER, PASS A BUDGET AND THE SAVE ACT:
I salute them! Doubling down on stupid. Sooner or later, when they show consistency, you have to respect that. https://t.co/gQXLIBHy8h
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 26, 2026
NUKE THE FILIBUSTER, PASS A BUDGET AND THE SAVE ACT:
I salute them! Doubling down on stupid. Sooner or later, when they show consistency, you have to respect that. https://t.co/gQXLIBHy8h
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 26, 2026
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