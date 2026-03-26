MUELLER WAS DIRTY AND SO WAS HIS ORGANIZATION: The Mueller Special Counsel’s “Investigation” of Gen. Flynn Was Its Most Egregious Abuse of Prosecutorial Authority. The Obama Admin. Intelligence Community knew Gen. Flynn would expose the duplicity of Crossfire Hurricane — silencing him was paramount and the Mueller SCO obliged.
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