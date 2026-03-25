SINCE IT’S COLD, IT’S JUST WEATHER, NOT CLIMATE: Vostok, Antarctica: The coldest March temperature ever recorded globally was set on this continent on Tuesday, March 24–and it was downright chilly. “Vostok, Antarctica, recorded -76.3°C on March 24, 2026. That has beat out the previous March record, which was -75.7°C in Dome Fuji, Antarctica, in 2013.”

But wait, it’s a cross-hemispheric phenomenon: “Three of the coldest locations in the Northern Hemisphere pushed it to a new level this winter, with one spot in Greenland dropping to about as cold as it gets. Here in Canada, the community of Braeburn, Yukon, saw readings fall to -55.7°C on Dec. 23, 2025, marking the country’s coldest temperature since 1999.”