PROF ALLOWS STUDENTS TO USE AI FOR ESSAY; THEY MOSTLY DECLINE. And (at least the honest ones) had some fairly thoughtful reasons why:

Anxiety was one dominant theme. Students reported choosing the traditional assignment because they feared they would mess up using AI and get punished for cheating. Students also said they were nervous that AI would give them wrong information or lead them to fail to meet the assignment’s expectations or make them sound robotic. “I feel like AI gives me ideas and phrases that sound too fake,” as one student put it.