QUESTION ASKED: Why Are Climate Doomsayers Never Fact-Checked?

The “climate emergency” pushers have pompously predicted planetary doom within ten years for more than 30 years. Why are they never checked? Author Kevin Mooney has a new book titled Climate Porn, and we discuss the remarkable imbalance of climate coverage and the nasty tendency on the Left to punish people who even gently question the panic.

MRC Business Associate Editor Joseph Vazquez joined the conversation. The subtitle of the book is How and Why Anti-Population Zealots Fabricate Science, while Targeting American Capitalism, Freedom, and Independence. In the year we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, Mooney — who was a colleague of ours with CNSNews.com back when George W. Bush was president — argues that the climate doomsayers threaten a climate crisis to undermine our prosperity and liberty.

One of the most embarrassing alarmists of our times, the biologist Paul Ehrlich — who became famous with his book The Population Bomb in 1968, has just passed away at the age of 95. The New York Times was mocked on X when they suggested “his predictions proved premature.” He predicted mass famines in the 1970s. In 1989 and in 1990, NBC gave over chunks of the Today show to Ehrlich. He was not interviewed. He was the reporter-slash-narrator. We never stop talking about his prediction that soon, you’d tie your boat to the Washington Monument. That never happened.