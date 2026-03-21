MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO DETROIT ATLANTIS: San Francisco is sinking at a rapid pace, NASA data shows.

NASA is out with a dire warning about San Francisco. The city is sinking at a rate so fast, it could put human life at risk. Scientists used satellite data to study vertical land motion from 2015 to 2023. Findings revealed that regional studies substantially underestimate sea level rise. NASA projects more than double the expected rise by 2050. Experts say environmental changes and frequent extreme weather could increase that even more.

When it sinks as far as Florida did in the ’80s and ’90s, let me know:

Also, San Francisco sinking will provide a useful bookend to DC sinking on the opposite coast of America: ‘Promise?’ Illustrated warning of what Washington, DC might look like if climate change isn’t addressed backfires:

The article about San Francisco sinking is at ABC’s Bay Area affiliate; in 2008, their parent company’s news division predicted that Manhattan would be underwater — by 2015:

On June 12, 2008, correspondent Bob Woodruff revealed that the program “puts participants in the future and asks them to report back about what it is like to live in this future world. The first stop is the year 2015.” As one expert warns that in 2015 the sea level will rise quickly, a visual shows New York City being engulfed by water. The video montage includes another unidentified person predicting that “flames cover hundreds of miles.” Then-GMA co-anchor Chris Cuomo appeared frightened by this future world. He wondered, “I think we’re familiar with some of these issues, but, boy, 2015? That’s seven years from now. Could it really be that bad?”

Nahh — but why take chances? Gentlemen, start your SUVs!

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): I have a cunning plan.