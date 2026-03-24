LOOKS LIKE MOVEMENT: Senate Democrats May Finally Be Caving on Funding DHS.
This is another one of those “don’t get cocky” moments — the reconciliation part still has to get through the Byrd bath,
LOOKS LIKE MOVEMENT: Senate Democrats May Finally Be Caving on Funding DHS.
This is another one of those “don’t get cocky” moments — the reconciliation part still has to get through the Byrd bath,
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