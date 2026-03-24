CHICAGO DEM SLAMMED FOR SUGGESTING LOYOLA STUDENT CAUSED HER OWN MURDER: ‘Wrong place at the wrong time.’
A progressive Chicago Dem is taking a ton of heat for suggesting that a Loyola University Chicago student who was allegedly executed by an illegal migrant caused her own murder — and that she was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden was speaking after Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old from Yorktown, New York, was shot dead on Thursday morning while she walked with friends along the city’s lakefront near campus.
Hadden said the deadly shooting appeared to be a case of Gorman being “in the wrong place at the wrong time, running into a person who had a gun,” in an interview with Fox 32 Chicago.
As Iowahawk tweets:
The remarkable thing about this is the casual dehumanization of the perpetrator. She's like a park ranger talking about an endangered species of wild animal, and was just doing what that species does when somebody invades its protected habitat https://t.co/LkL4dADLJc
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 23, 2026
“In the wrong place at the wrong time” as an excuse for institutional failure is a recurring theme in leftist American political circles:
Remember, if you're a man and you end up trapped in a fire, you got yourself in the wrong place. If you're a criminal and you got sent to jail, you're a victim of systemic racism. Welcome to Los Angeles! https://t.co/86bq5XVX41
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 10, 2025