CHICAGO DEM SLAMMED FOR SUGGESTING LOYOLA STUDENT CAUSED HER OWN MURDER: ‘Wrong place at the wrong time.’

A progressive Chicago Dem is taking a ton of heat for suggesting that a Loyola University Chicago student who was allegedly executed by an illegal migrant caused her own murder — and that she was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden was speaking after Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old from Yorktown, New York, was shot dead on Thursday morning while she walked with friends along the city’s lakefront near campus.

Hadden said the deadly shooting appeared to be a case of Gorman being “in the wrong place at the wrong time, running into a person who had a gun,” in an interview with Fox 32 Chicago.