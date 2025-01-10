DANIEL GREENFIELD: The LAFD is Run by Three Lesbians Named ‘Kirsten.’

Mayor Eric Garcetti had promised to bring the number of women up to 5% from 3.5% and now the LAFD is approaching 8%. No one was allowed to ask if this was going to make the LAFD any better at fighting fires now that it was hiring in order to hit a diversity target.

Beyond DEI, every stupid woke idea found a home under Crowley’s regime. After taking over, Crowley debuted the first “electric fire engine” to fight “pollution”, instead it was sidelined by a water leak. The vaccine mandate ousted some firefighters and suspended others. Last year, with a shortage of firefighters, the LAFD began trying to bring some of them back.

Los Angeles and the LAFD fought the Firefighters4Freedom Foundation group which represented 500 members of the LAFD. Now the LAFD has been reduced to begging for volunteers with firefighting experience. The DEI LAFD seems to be a whole lot more diverse, but also a lot less competent at deploying manpower than the old organization used to be.

While the LAFD might have lost a whole lot white men who knew how to fight fires, it gained a lot of DEI hires who knew how to pursue diversity, inclusion and all the pronoun stuff.

And while LA might have lost a lot of buildings, it gained a lot of lesbian fire chiefs.