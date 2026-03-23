TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Ohio teacher, 28, charged with carrying out twisted sexual relationship with student. “Jamelah Daboubi, a former teacher at Horizon Science Academy in Columbus, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Franklin County Common Pleas Court last month, according to court documents obtained by WBNS. . . . Daboubi was fired from her teaching position shortly after her arrest and hit with two counts of sexual battery, which were later amended by authorities, prosecutors said.”