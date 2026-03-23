HAHA, TRUMP SUCKERS THEM AGAIN:

Do you understand what Trump did today? He sent ICE to the airports. They lowered the wait times for travelers, by a LOT. They weren't wearing masks. It is a PR win for ICE at a time that the DEMS are digging in their heels to defund ICE. People LOVE ICE today. Trump, once…

Someone please help me understand how this makes ICE Nazis and why the Left is against this? pic.twitter.com/tPWyNZ7W8X

After ICE: Completely empty lines. Zero wait.

Before ICE: Southwest Florida airport had people waiting HOURS

🚨 JUST IN: ICE agents were just spotted actively ASSISTING Americans through TSA at Houston airport

Democrats wanted you to believe ICE was there to TERRORIZE families

In reality, they’re helping, and Americans appreciate it 🇺🇸👏🏻

pic.twitter.com/pIDpFd3KpA

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2026