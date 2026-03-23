HAHA, TRUMP SUCKERS THEM AGAIN:
Do you understand what Trump did today?
He sent ICE to the airports.
They lowered the wait times for travelers, by a LOT.
They weren't wearing masks.
It is a PR win for ICE at a time that the DEMS are digging in their heels to defund ICE.
People LOVE ICE today.
Trump, once…
— MizDonna (@MizDonna69) March 23, 2026
Before ICE: Southwest Florida airport had people waiting HOURS
After ICE: Completely empty lines. Zero wait.
Someone please help me understand how this makes ICE Nazis and why the Left is against this? pic.twitter.com/tPWyNZ7W8X
— Jack (@jackunheard) March 23, 2026
🚨 JUST IN: ICE agents were just spotted actively ASSISTING Americans through TSA at Houston airport
Democrats wanted you to believe ICE was there to TERRORIZE families
In reality, they’re helping, and Americans appreciate it 🇺🇸👏🏻
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2026
So not only did ICE fix the wait lines at Atlanta's airport, now leftists are coming to protest them!!
This is an important microcosm of modern America. Democrats screw things up. We try to fix it. Leftists protest you trying to fix the problem they created.
They hate you and… https://t.co/TX7GtlwBDE pic.twitter.com/TaAbvG0fxV
— Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) March 23, 2026
This is literally the city of Atlanta Police Department.
Not ICE. pic.twitter.com/Ncm8mZu0Ju
— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 23, 2026
From Democrats’ shutdown theater to a PR coup for ICE.