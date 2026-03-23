DO WE WANT CAMERAS IN THE COLLEGE CLASSROOM? A prof at U. of Houston argues we should welcome it. I’m not so sure, as society doesn’t seem to have improved the more we record one another, and I bristle at the surveillance state. But I am sure that if colleges hadn’t squandered so much public trust, nobody would be asking for this.
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