I REMEMBER WHEN CULTURE-JAMMING WAS JUST FOR ARTSY LEFTIST TYPES:
White House installs Christopher Columbus statue made from remains of toppled sculpture https://t.co/vkavfKHskT pic.twitter.com/Jcl63QUHbr
— New York Post (@nypost) March 22, 2026
I REMEMBER WHEN CULTURE-JAMMING WAS JUST FOR ARTSY LEFTIST TYPES:
White House installs Christopher Columbus statue made from remains of toppled sculpture https://t.co/vkavfKHskT pic.twitter.com/Jcl63QUHbr
— New York Post (@nypost) March 22, 2026
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